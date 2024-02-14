Airports bring a touch of Valentine's Day to travelers

On Valentine's Day, 14 February, arriving tourists were greeted with balloons, chocolate, and flowers at numerous provincial airports run by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, demonstrating that love was definitely in the air.

Travelers celebrating Valentine's Day are welcomed with heartfelt Malasakit packages filled with delicious chocolate and fresh roses at the airports in Naga, Virac, San Jose, Tacloban, and Virac. Additionally, using the picture booths offered at these airports, they may capture their treasured Valentine's Day experiences.

Meanwhile, at the Bicol International Airport, love is extended to passengers through a charming gesture wherein each traveler is presented with a heartwarming teddy bear crafted from a soft face towel accompanied by a bar of chocolate.

“We commend CAAP Area managers for initiating actions during this special occasion on Valentine's Day that provide relaxation and relieve stress for passengers at the airport, ensuring a comfortable journey for them,” CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo said.

DG Tamayo added that this initiative highlights how important it is for travelers to be satisfied at the airport, which is why airport management works hard to make sure that all travelers have convenient and enjoyable travel experiences whenever possible.