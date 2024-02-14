1 dead, 53 hurt after portion of Bulacan church collapsed on Ash Wednesday

The number of hurt individuals has climbed to 53 while one person died after the second floor of St. Peter the Apostle Church in San Jose del Monte Bulacan collapsed on Ash Wednesday.

In a radio interview, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office head, Gina Ayson, said that the Church’s second floor, which is made of wood, collapsed around 7 a.m. while residents were queueing up for the marking of ashes on their foreheads.

Ayson said some people in the area sustained minor injuries including bruises and shoulder pain.

Mayor Arthur Robes identified one fatality as Luneta Morales, 80.

Ayson earlier said at least 44 injured individuals were rushed to several hospitals—24 were brought to the Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte, nine to the Tala Hospital, five to the Brigino General Hospital, three to the Skyline Hospital, two to Labpro Diagnostic Center, and one to the Grace General Hospital.

The city government said it will shoulder the medical expenses of the hurt individuals.

Damage assessment of the collapsed church is ongoing.

Parish priest Romulo Perez noted the second floor of the church was observed to have been infested by termites.

The church was temporarily closed pending the assessment of the city engineering and building officials.