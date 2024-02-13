SBMA shares revenues to LGUs

Subic Bay Freeport — Local governments with localities contiguous to the Subic Bay Freeport Zone will receive a total of P178 million in revenue shares as part of the earnings made by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority from locators.

SBMA chairman and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño disclosed that the revenue shares should be used to develop local resources and enable stakeholder communities to benefit from the operations of Freeport.

“The shares are intended to augment the areas’ funds for development projects in health, education, peace and order, and livelihood generation,” Aliño said.

“These revenue shares that the agency received from the locators’ gross income, are intended to create a parallel development between the Freeport and its nearby LGUs. SBMA is highly committed to support our neighboring localities by helping them improve the living conditions of their residents,” he added.

The official cited that Olongapo City earned the biggest share of the P178 million, receiving P41.62 million. Olongapo City is followed by: Subic Town with P26.7 million; Castillejos with P16.18 million; San Marcelino with P21.37 million; and San Antonio with P15.13 million.

Meanwhile, in Bataan, Morong town will receive P15.73 million, Hermosa P19.06 million, and Dinalupihan P22.17 million.

Per the SBMA Accounting department, the shares to be released accounted for two percent of the five percent tax on gross income paid for by free port locators for the period July to December 2023. The other three percent of the taxes paid are remitted directly to the national government.

The LGU share is determined according to population (50 percent), land area (25 percent), and equal sharing (25 percent).

Aliño said the shares given by the SBMA to the neighboring communities would benefit almost 750,000 residents in the said areas.

Over the period of 10 years, LGU shares significantly increased by 118.94 percent from P81.3 million in 2014. This is attributed to the growing number of locators who continue to trust in the services accorded to them by the agency.