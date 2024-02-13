Safer Internet Day celebrated

The Safer Internet Day was celebrated on Tuesday, 13 February, in recognition of the importance of online safety for young children.

"Hindi maikakaila na malaking bahagi ng buhay ng ating mga kabataan ang teknolohiya. Kaya naman kailangan nating tiyakin na ligtas at makabuluhan ang kanilang karanasan sa online world (There's no denying that technology is a big part of our youth's lives. That's why we need to make sure that their experience in the online world is safe and meaningful)," Ana Maria Loscin, executive director of Plan International Pilipinas.

"Bilang suporta sa layunin na ito, isinusulong ng Plan International Pilipinas ang pagpapalakas ng mga mekanismong tulad ng mga referral pathways and reporting mechanisms na nagbibigay ng agarang suporta at proteksyon sa mga bata na maaaring maging biktima ng OSAEC [online sexual abuse or exploitation of children] at CSAEM [child sexual abuse or exploitation materials] (In support of this goal, Plan International Pilipinas promotes the strengthening of mechanisms such as referral pathways and reporting that provide immediate support and protection to children who may be victims of OSAEC and CSAEM)," Locsin added.

Meanwhile, Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Emmelima Villar stressed the role of internet service providers and electronic service providers in combatting OSAEC and CSAEM.

"Required ang mga internet service providers na magkaroon ng sistema na pinapatupad na kung kunwari na-acknowledge na mga bata yung gumagamit through yung mga pinupuntahang sites or yung internet use niya consistent sa menor de edad, kailangang automatic na ginagawang privacy setting ay high privacy setting para doon sa tao na yun (Internet service providers are required to have a system that once it acknowledges that children are using the sites based on the site they visit or their internet usage is consistent with minors, they must automatically set the privacy setting to a high privacy setting for that person)," Villar said.

"Tapos kailangan pag gumagamit ng mga site na may content na hindi pang menor de edad, kailangan mayroong age verification processes (Then there must be age verification processes for users below 18)" she added.

For Villar, "it takes a village," to fight OSAEC and CSAEM.

"And komunidad, ang barangay (A community or a barangay) has to be involved in combatting trafficking," she added.

The Philippines has been named as the top global source of child sexual abuse materials, according to a report by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund.

At the height of the pandemic, for the period of March to May 2020, cases of child sexual abuse materials have risen to 264 percent, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the report of the Office of Cybercrime of the Department of Justice.