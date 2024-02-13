Power players refrain from burdening consumers—ERC

Local distribution utilities, or DUs, should carefully review the costs imposed by generation companies, or GenCos, to ensure fair pass-on charges to consumers.

The Energy Regulatory Commission, or ERC, on Tuesday, said DUs should proactively shield consumers from bearing undue financial burdens to power users by charging reasonable, uninflated, and fairly computed electricity rates.

The power watchdog’s appeal came after its issuance of a letter to the Manila Electric Co., or Meralco, last Monday asking for justification of its rate upward adjustment this month.

Last week, Meralco announced a 57 centavos per kilowatt-hour, or kWh, increase in February billing due to higher generation charges from Power Supply Agreements and Independent Power Producers.

“Based on the foregoing, we are constrained from giving any clearance for the recovery of such costs if Meralco itself has not completed its validation or provided the results of such validation to the Commission.

Pending MERALCO’s validation of the basis of such charges, passing on of such costs to the consumers may be premature,” ERC Chairperson and CEO Monalisa C. Dimalanta said.

Dimalanta reiterated that costs passed on to consumers should be under Meralco’s PPAs, as approved by the Commission.

“In recent decisions issued by the ERC involving pass-through generation charges, the ERC reminds all distribution utilities that their duty does not end when electric power is supplied, and the charges have been collected,” the ERC chief added.

Although MERALCO acknowledges the importance of evaluating the effects of using LNG and the new gas supply contracts, as per the terms of its power purchase agreements, the results of the said evaluation have not yet been provided to the ERC as of press time.