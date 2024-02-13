Navotas holds free civil weddings for Navoteños

The City Government of Navotas organized a Kasalang Bayan for Navoteño couples, on Monday, 12 February 2024.

Some 51 long-term partners tied the knot in a mass wedding officiated by Mayor John Rey Tiangco and witnessed by Cong. Toby Tiangco, Vice Mayor Tito Sanchez, and members of the city council.

The Kasalang Bayan, done regularly on Valentine’s Day and on the cityhood anniversary of Navotas, aims to legalize the union of couples who have been living together.

“Most of our newlyweds have been together for years and we are honored to help them finally realize their dream of making their union legal and complete,” Cong. Tiangco said.

“We hope this ceremony will lead to stronger and healthier relationship between our couples. Patunayan po ninyo sa lahat na mayroon talagang forever,” he added.

Reynaldo Gregorio, 59, and Rosario Avelino, 55, were the oldest couple among the newlyweds. They have been living together for 41 years and have been blessed with six children.

Meanwhile, Mayor Tiangco assured the newlyweds that the city government has services and programs to help their family.

“We give priority to improving the status of Navoteño families. Well-functioning families make strong communities,” he said.

“Importante po ang papel ninyo sa patuloy na pagtaas ng antas ng buhay sa ating lungsod. Nurture your children and guide them into becoming upstanding and productive members of our society,” he added.