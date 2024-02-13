Live-in partners nabbed in QC buy-bust ops, yields P102K worth of shabu

Live-in partners were collared in a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Quezon City Police District over the weekend, who also yielded P102,000.00 worth of shabu.

QCPD Director, P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, identified the suspects as Jonathan Morillo, 35 years old, and Vanessa Aguilar, 26 years old, both residents of Lupang Pangako, Brgy. Payatas B, Quezon City.

Maranan said the drug sting

was carried out by QCPD Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) operatives led by P/Lt.Col. Leonie Ann Dela Cruz, at around 10:AM of 3 February 2024, in the suspects' residence.

He said PS 13 conducted a buy-bust operation after a concerned citizen reported the illegal drug activity of the suspects. A police officer acted as a poseur buyer and bought P500.00 worth of shabu from the suspect and at the given pre-arranged signal, they were arrested.

Confiscated from the suspects’ possessions were 15 grams of shabu worth P102,000.00, a black coin purse, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Maranan commended the PS 13 operatives under Dela Cruz for their continuous and aggressive anti-drug operations.

“Patuloy ang ating mahigpit na kampanya laban sa illegal na droga kaya't magkaisa sana tayo upang tuldukan ang mapanirang epekto nito. Muli, hinihingi ko ang kooperasyon ng ating mga mamamayan na magsumbong kung may alam na iligal na gawain sa kani-kanilang mga lugar,” he added.