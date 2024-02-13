Family of ambushed physician seeks justice

The family of Sharmaine Barroquillo is seeking justice after the latter survived an ambush by three unidentified men onboard a motorcycle in Maguindanao del Sur province last week.

According to her family, Barroquillo was en route from Davao to Sultan Kudarat Hospital where she serves as a medical doctor when three gunmen shot her three times.

Barroquillo sustained injuries to her left shoulder and lower back that penetrated her spinal cord.

"As a father, I passionately seek justice for my daughter who together with my wife, raised her to become a responsible and passionate human being. It pains us to see her suffering and experience the world's cruelty when as parents, we only wanted her to reach her dreams and significantly contribute to society," Oliver Barroquillo, the father of Sharmaine, penned in a lengthy Facebook post.

"We have endured sacrifices working abroad to support her and prepare for her future. But now, we ask ourselves, what does the future entail when selfish and evil strangers violently attempt to steal what we collectively prepared for her?" he added.

The Barroquillo family appealed to the local government unit as well as peace and order council "to prioritize programs and budgets for road safety," as they urged them to "repair roads, install solar lights, and CCTV" and to "increase and maximize support for crime prevention efforts in the local Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"The Barroquillo family calls on the public to stand united in seeking justice for Dr. Sharmaine Ceballos Barroquillo using the hashtag #JusticeForDrShaiBarroquillo."

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa on Monday decried the violence committed against Barroquillo.

Meanwhile, Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu put up a P1-million reward to anyone who could give information about the gunmen.