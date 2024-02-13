DSWD provides crisis aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development — through it Assistance to Individuals and Crisis Situation — gave out cash aid to at least 370 individuals who are in crisis situations.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, who is also the agency spokesperson, disclosed on Monday that the payout at the DSWD Central Office underscored the commitment of the Department to serve the vulnerable sector, even during non-working days.

“We are mandated, regardless of the day, weather, calamity, or whether it’s a holiday, as long as our fellow citizens are in need, we will be here, and we will fulfill their needs,” Lopez said.

He also reiterated that the agency is ready to serve the vulnerable sectors, especially those who are suffering from difficult circumstances, through the agency’s AICS program.

The AICS beneficiaries were given P3,000 to P5,000 in cash aid which can be used for their medical, food expenses and other essential needs.

Beneficiaries who got their AICS from the Central Office included garbage collectors and persons with disabilities from different areas in Metro Manila and Rizal province.

AICS is one of the key services of the DSWD providing various assistance to individuals and families who are poor, marginalized, those facing difficult circumstances and persons in dire need.