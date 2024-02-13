Comelec issues stopgap measures for withdrawal of PI signatures

The Commission on Elections is set to issue a directive in response to the call for the withdrawal of People’s Initiative signatories.

This is as Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa raised the concerns of those social welfare beneficiaries allegedly fooled into signing the PI forms—seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“During our [first] hearing in Davao City, galit na galit yung mga tao na nakapirma. Gustong-gusto nilang bawiin yung pirma nila,” Dela Rosa recalled during the resumption of the public inquiry on controversial signature campaign for People's Initiative on Tuesday

Dela Rosa recalled Comelec chairperson George Garcia’s remarks that the poll body has no rules or policies for the withdrawal of signatures.

“The barangay officials in Davao City told me—‘Sir we can’t let go of that because the signature of ours, for us, it’s sacred. Now that have realized that we have been fooled, we want to withdraw our signatures’,” Dela Rosa shared.

He said the Comelec regional director in Davao region could not tell how to withdraw the signatures “in the absence of policies.”

Dela Rosa then asked Garcia if the Comelec field officers could help the people withdraw their signatures from the PI forms.

“If they will help the people withdraw the signatures, will these Comelec officers will be held liable criminally or administratively in withdrawing that signatures?” he asked.

“Your honor, in the absence of the rules in the meantime, there’s no criminal liabilities—maybe there will be administrative because it’s our accountability receiving it,” Garcia responded, noting that the Comelec respects the Republic Act 6713 that government agencies should uphold the time-honored.

Garcia said the Comelec could impose stopgap measures to resolve the issue.

“The Comelec will be issuing the directive to our local Comelec on what to do with these documents or signatures just in case the people who signed would like to withdraw the signatures from sheets, in the meantime, it will serve as stopgap pending our review,” he said.

Garcia said the issuance of the directive to regional election officers will allow people to freely withdraw their signatures if they so desire.

Dela Rosa recognized Comelec’s response but noted that it is incumbent for the poll body to act on ordinary people’s desire to act on the matter.

He then urged the Comelec to hasten the issuance of directive to local offices.

Garcia replied; “Yes your honor. We will do that.”

The Comelec also stressed that the PI signature forms don’t have any value at this point.

“These are mere scrap of papers because its intention is still unspecified—making it void,” Garcia added.

Dela Rosa lamented while the Comelec doesn’t recognize the value of PI signature forms as of now, those individuals pushing for it are very invested in such an initiative.

“They can revive that PI campaign, they can always make another move so people’s wish to withdraw their signatures must be granted... and we should help ordinary people to maintain their dignity,” he warned.