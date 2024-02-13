Cha-cha is Valentine’s boogie

Dear Editor,

The Senate is lampooned as being an “obstructionist” by proponents of Charter change, or cha-cha, in the House of Representatives. But what’s wrong with being an obstructionist if what is being obstructed is not right? Isn’t this the essence of democracy? Balance of power.

“They have consistently been obstructionists when it came to Charter reform in the past three decades for a total of 12 Congresses, or for 34 to 35 years, the 8th Congress to the present 19th Congress,” said a staunch protagonist of the move to politicize our Constitution, Rep. Rufus Rodriguez. The problem or the proof is in the pudding (or heart), Sir, not in the Constitution or the Senate’s “obstructionist attitude.”

If what the congressmen want is for the Senate to always blend with them on legislative matters that they, together with the President, deem vastly important and urgent, then that is not democracy, but deleterious, treacherous politics in the guise of democracy. Political conspiracy. National hara-kiri. They may have the “facts,” but prudence and probity are what they need.

Given the condition of our country and especially our political leaders, it is crystal clear that there is no need to amend the Constitution for reasons that are valid, coherent and compelling. This has already been proffered and presented almost exhaustedly by the antagonists inside and outside the government. But what impasse did the Senate President refer to when he expressed recently his openness or willingness to settle the “issue” with the House Speaker? Nosey.

Any argument in this regard beyond the bounds of reason, legal framework, and selfless public service is mere politics or dirty politics. Cha-cha is all politics, a waste of time, energy and resources. And the picture gets even clearer as time passes by, notably in view of the doggedness, desperateness and madness of the protagonists.

But watch out for the noise, bizarreness, toxicity, hypocrisy, and drama of some politicians (past and present) who are against the “PI” tune and cha-cha dance (only at this time). They are equally guilty of wicked “politicking,” with their respective selfish, hellish, personal agenda and political ambitions. Obvious. Oblivious. Ridiculous.

Who should you “buy” or vote for, dear countrymen, between these two kinds of politicians in future elections? Not one of them.

Happy Valentine!

Reni M. Valenzuela

renivalenzuelaletters@yahoo.com