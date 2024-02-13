Catholic bishops urge Quiboloy to submit to Senate inquiry

Catholic bishops on Monday urged Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy to submit to Senate probe on allegations of sexual abuse of women and children.

In a statement, Caritas Philippines, the social action arm of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, called on Quiboloy to submit to the ongoing investigations.

"The allegations against Mr. Quiboloy and the KOJC are deeply troubling," said Caritas Philippines president Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo.

"Human trafficking, sexual abuse, and other criminal activities, if proven true, represent a grave violation of human rights and fundamental dignity, especially impact women, children, and other vulnerable individuals," Bagaforo added.

Caritas Philippines also emphasized the importance of due process, calling on Quiboloy to "cooperate with the Senate inquiry and other investigations."

"Submitting himself is crucial, not just for the sake of transparency, but for the victims who deserve justice," the prelate furthered.

Bagaforo also called on the Congress to ensure a just outcome, particularly the Senate, "to assert its authority and ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into these allegations."

"The integrity of the rule of law and the pursuit of justice demand that all individuals, regardless of their position or influence, are held accountable for their actions," he added.

It also urged the victims and survivors to come forward as well as the authorities to provide them with the necessary support and protection throughout the investigation and legal proceedings.

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation included in 2022 the controversial Davao-based preacher and two of his associates in its most wanted list.

Quiboloy is wanted for his alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the US via fraudulently obtained visas and forced them to solicit donations for a bogus charity, donations that actually were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders, according to the FBI.