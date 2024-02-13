14 Chinese vessels spotted in WPS 

The Philippine Navy on Tuesday said they have so far monitored at least 14 Chinese vessels sailing in some features of the Kalayaan Group of Island in the West Philippine Sea.

In a press briefing in Camp Aguinaldo, Commodore Roy Trinidad, navy spokesperson for the WPS, said the number of the spotted vessels was monitored at a particular time only and not for 24 hours.

He noted it would take a "long period of time" for the Philippine Navy to assess the behavior of Chinese vessels sailing in WPS areas.

“The normalcy of the South China Sea will not depend on the numbers. It’s not alarming if the numbers will be high,” he said.

According to Trinidad there five Chinese fishing vessels were spotted on Panata Island; 1 Chinese Coast Guard and 4 Chinese fishing vessels (most likely militia) in Pagasa Island; 2 Chinese fishing vessels in Kota; 1 CCG vessel in Ayngin Shoal; and 1 fishing vessel in Parola.

He also reported that 2 People's Liberation Army Navy vessels of China were monitored during the third maritime cooperative activity between the Philippines and the United States in the WPS over the weekend.

“There was the presence of two PLA Navy ships in the horizon. No maritime militia, no coast guard vessels were monitored. They did not interfere in any, whatsoever,” he said.

Trinidad said the Armed Forces of the Philippines is more alarmed about the aggressive actions of China than their presence in the WPS.

“What is alarming are the actions, not the number of ships or vessels,” he said.