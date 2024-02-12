Youth alliance vs cha-cha launched

A youth alliance against charter change was launched on Monday, 12 February.

The Alliance Against Charter Change is a broad integration of 80 student councils and sangguniang kabataan officials.

In a joint statement, the group lamented the lack of adequate facilities, equitable equipment, and competent teachers due to the lack of budget allocated to the education sector.

Citing the World Bank, the group said that even if the government increased funding to the education sector by 60%, it is still "far from the spending invested by our neighboring countries, which is found to be correlated to their GDP growth."

The group also decried the poor performance of Filipino students in the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment results where the country's performance score ranked consistently bottom five in the assessment.

"This indicative decline in quality education was already observed before the pandemic but reached free-fall levels due to the implementation of the remote learning setup, which also prompted more than 2 million students out of school," the statement read.

"Even in the best case that students are able to finish their education, our curriculum is tailor-fitted not for our domestic needs but based on international standards even if our industries are still far behind, resulting in students opting to leave the country to work, which in turn, perpetuates brain drain and stagnation of the development of our institutions," it further read.

With that, the group urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to "declare and education crisis and mobilize necessary government agencies to work hand in hand in the development of a national education program which focuses on the 12-point education agenda."

The agenda includes: urging schools to release responsive guidelines for the safe reopening of schools; ensuring all-inclusive and accessible education; providing accessible and quality mental health services; passing the Students' Rights and Welfare Bill; protecting safe spaces and recognizing sexual orientation, gender identity, expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC) Equality in schools; opposing historical distortion and disinformation; provide adequate educational infrastructures and materials; and oppose mandatory reserve officers' training course.

The group also called on the government to develop contextualized curriculum and effective pedagogy; expand social welfare programs; and modernize administration and bureaucracy;

The launch included the following institutions: the University of the Philippines, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Bulacan State University, Multiply-Ed Philippine Senior High School Coalition, University of the East-Manila, National Teachers College, De La Salle University, City College of San Jose del Monte, and the Junior Association of Local Colleges and Universities which consist of 78 student councils in local university and colleges.

Also included in the coalition are the SK officials of Quezon City, Marikina, and Bulacan, as well as the national youth formations that served as conveners of the coalition: Akbayan Youth, the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines, and Model SK Network.