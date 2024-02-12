LATEST

Munti seniors receive free maintenance meds

Seniors in the city of Muntinlupa now have another reason to rejoice, as the City Government is now offering health maintenance medicines for free.

Elderly Muntinlupeños can receive up to a month's supply of health maintenance medicines such as losartan, amlodipine, and metformin as part of Mayor Ruffy Biazon's commitment to expand the city's health care system to include the well-being of senior citizens.

Residents simply need to visit the nearest Barangay Health Center to register and avail of a free regular checkup and maintenance medicines.

Seniors living in Muntinlupa are likewise encouraged to visit the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA telephone number: 8511 0227) to know more about their benefits and privileges in the city. ###

