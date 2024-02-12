Iran FM sees end of Netanyahu

Iran’s top diplomat has warned that a full-blown attack on Lebanon by Israel would “spell the end” of the latter’s leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Any move by the Zionist regime (Israel) for a large-scale attack on Lebanon will spell the end of Netanyahu,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut during a trip in Lebanon’s capital on Saturday.

“Our assessment is that the Zionist regime will never be able to fight on two fronts,” he added. “Netanyahu is struggling to get out of the Gaza quagmire.”

Israeli forces and Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group, a Hamas ally backed by Iran, have traded near-daily fire following the outbreak of war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

On Tuesday, France’s top diplomat had warned officials in Beirut that Israel is threatening to wage war on Lebanon to return citizens displaced by cross-border fire, Lebanon’s foreign minister had said.