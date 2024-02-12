Fuel prices cut after hikes series

The cost of fuel sold at local pumps slightly went down this week after five consecutive weeks of increases.

Oil companies announced in separate advisories on Monday that diesel prices decrease by 10 centavos per liter, while gasoline and kerosene would be reduced by 60 centavos and 40 centavos per liter, respectively.

The price adjustments are effective this Tuesday morning.

The previous week saw diesel prices increase by P1.50 per liter, while kerosene increased by 80 centavos and gasoline increased by 75 centavos per liter.

Cumulative increases

According to data from the Department of Energy Oil Industry Management Bureau, the net adjustment of gasoline, diesel and kerosene from the beginning of the year until 6 February stood at P5.15 per liter, P4.40 per liter, and 85 centavos per liter, respectively.

Oil companies adjust their prices weekly based on the movement of the Mean of Platts Singapore, which is the regional pricing benchmark adopted by the deregulated downstream oil sector.

The Philippines, being a net importer of oil, has no control over the global price movement.

Oil companies announce price adjustments every Monday to be implemented on the following day’s morning.