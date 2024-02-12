FDI surges to $1-B in Nov 2023

Tiziana Celine Piatos

@tribunephl_tiz

The foreign direct investments (FDI) in the Philippines increased in November 2023 due to expansion in overseas net assets in debt instruments, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Monday.

The latest preliminary data from the central bank showed that the FDI net inflows rose by 27.8 percent to reach $1.0 billion in November 2023 from the $820 million net inflows recorded in November 2022, and higher than the $655 million in October 2023.

BSP mainly attributed the increase to the 57.8 percent expansion in nonresidents' net investments in debt instruments to $897 million from $568 million a year ago.

According to the central bank, net investments in debt instruments consist mainly of intercompany borrowing or lending between foreign direct investors and their subsidiaries or affiliates in the Philippines.

However, the BSP noted a contraction in the nonresidents' net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestment of earnings) and reinvestment of earnings.

The net investments in equity capital contracted by 52.5 percent to $85 million from $180 million a year ago.

On the other hand, reinvestment of earnings dropped year-on-year by 8.1 percent to $66 million from $72 million.

"Equity capital placements during the reference month emanated largely from Japan and the United States. These were channeled primarily to the manufacturing, real estate, and construction industries," BSP said in an accompanying statement.

These developments brought the cumulative FDI net inflows to $7.6 billion in the first eleven months of 2023, albeit lower by 13.3 percent than the $8.7 billion net inflows recorded in the same period in 2022.

"Notwithstanding the country's sustained economic growth, FDI remained subdued due to the lingering impact of high inflation and low growth prospects globally," BSP said.

In 2023, the Philippine economy grew by 5.6 percent, slower than the 7.6 percent growth seen in 2022 and less than the 6.0 percent to 7.0 percent growth goal set by the government.