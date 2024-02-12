AFP confirms death of Marawi blast core perpetrator

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Monday confirmed that its troops have neutralized one of the core groups responsible for the December 2023 bombing of the Mindanao State University gymnasium in Marawi City.

AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad told reporters that Khadafi Mimbesa alias ‘Engineer’, a reported amir of the Dawlah Islamiyah terror group, was killed in military operations in Lanao del Sur province last month.

Trinidad said Mimbesa’s death was confirmed by a terrorist surrenderee, identified as Khatab—a high-value individual in the DI-Maute Group.

He said Khatab gave initial information about the demise of Mimbesa and the whereabouts of other bombing masterminds to the Philippine Army’s 2nd Mechanized Brigade on 11 February.

“The decisive military operations also resulted in the recovery of nine high-powered firearms, one bandolier, four Baofeng radios, and one smartphone,” he added.

Meanwhile, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. lauded the soldiers for successfully pursuing those responsible for the MSU bombing.

Brawner likewise appealed to the remnants of the group to surrender to government forces.

“Our troops will be relentless in the pursuit of those who will seek to disturb the peace. Take this as an invitation and a call to surrender now and avoid the same fate as your dead comrades,” he said.