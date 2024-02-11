Tawi-Tawi trafficking victims rescued

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Operatives from the Naval Forces Western Mindanao rescued five persons believed to be victims of human trafficking aboard a passenger ferry bound for Bongao in Tawi-Tawi.

NFWM commander Rear Adm. Donn Anthony Miraflor on Sunday revealed that intelligence agents of NFWM — in tandem with other government agencies – intercepted the five on board M/V Ever Queen last Wednesday night.

Reports said that the victims were on board the M/V Ever Queen docked at the Zamboanga City Port and were heading to Bongao in Tawi-Tawi when rescued by the authorities.

The five victims — whose identities were withheld for safety and security — were Barangays Calumpang and San Jose residents in General Santos City, Tukuran town in Zamboanga del Sur and Barangays Bayog and Banali in Pagadian City.

The rescue team narrated that the five were bound for Malaysia via Tawi-Tawi without the necessary travel and working documents. They will be escorted and assisted by unidentified persons upon their arrival in Bongao in Tawi-Tawi and Malaysia.

Miraflor said the five trafficking victims were immediately brought to the Women and Children Protection Center- Mindanao Field Unit for profiling and documentation.

He added that the team also coordinated with the Processing Center for Displaced Persons of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 9 for the proper turnover to the temporary shelter, counseling, assessment and evaluation.