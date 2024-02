LATEST

Not your ordinary park attendant

LOOK: Virgilio Nobleza, 58, makes a living by using unwanted wood to build a platform for vehicles to park properly beside the newly completed road project but with a high gutter along Padre Zamora in Manila, on Sunday, 11 February 2024. Together with his neighbor, Ricardo Martin, 68, they keep the area neat and tidy while watching the vehicles that use their platforms.