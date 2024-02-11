Mystery shipwreck causes disastrous oil spill

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (AFP) — Emergency workers in Trinidad and Tobago were scrambling Saturday to clean up a massive oil spill after a mystery vessel ran aground near the Caribbean island, casting a pall over Carnival tourism.

At least 15 kilometers of coastline have been affected in Tobago and authorities were poised to declare a national emergency, Farley Augustine, chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, told reporters.

Environmental officials said the spill has damaged a reef and Atlantic beaches, boding ill for the island’s resorts and hotels, the lifeline of the local economy during Carnival season.

Augustine said the government may elevate the accident to a Level 3 disaster, adding, “Everything indicates that we are going in that direction.”

The mystery vessel, identified as The Gulfstream, capsized on Wednesday off the coast of the Cove Eco-Industrial Park in southern Tobago, and currents have dragged the boat shoreward.

When sighted on Wednesday, the ship was sailing under an unidentified flag and made no emergency calls.

The island’s Emergency Management Agency said there were no signs of life on the vessel, whose cargo was initially believed to consist of sand and wood.