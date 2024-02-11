Mentoring leveled up during Dragon year

To make entrepreneurs’ journey more rewarding during the year of the Wooden Dragon, Go Negosyo greeted the Lunar New Year with mentoring sessions for micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs.

Go Negosyo’s 3M on Wheels attracted hundreds of MSME owners at Robinsons’ Place Manila.

Some of the country’s top business executives and founders of successful businesses volunteered to mentor the MSMEs, as well as veteran entrepreneurship consultants.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion and Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo welcomed the participants and the contingent of mentors as the program got underway for the one-on-one mentoring of the entrepreneurs.

Also, former Senator Bam Aquino, author of the Go Negosyo Act; Dr. Mark Lisaca, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry — Manila; and Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Roque of the Department of Trade and Industry’s MSME development group gave messages of support for the event.

Employ socmed

Meanwhile, Nadine Ablaza, founder and CEO of Metal Straw PH, gave a short talk about how MSMEs can leverage social media promotions to their advantage.

3M on Wheels is a program of the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship or Go Negosyo.

In addition to free one-on-one coaching for active and aspiring entrepreneurs, financing and market solutions are also made available at the event.

The project promotes the three M’s for successful entrepreneurship, namely Mentorship, Money, and Market. All three form the foundation of Go Negosyo’s mission to promote entrepreneurship among Filipinos.

The event was inspired by the growing number of Filipinos turning to entrepreneurship and fills the learning gap in the entrepreneurial journey of active and aspiring entrepreneurs.