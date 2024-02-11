Ilocos Norte sets anti-illegal drug milestone

LAOAG CITY — The provincial government here announced on Sunday that the Camp Valentin S. Juan in Laoag City, Region 1 was recognized as the first to be declared with a “sustained drug-free workplaces” status nationwide on 2 February 2024.

Newly-installed acting provincial director Police Colonel Frederick Obar has conducted the conferment of Drug-Free Workplaces recognition for the 84 awardees along with the Dangerous Drugs Board led by Undersecretary Earl Saavedra.

The awardees were composed of one Police Regional Office, Ilocos Norte PPO and the three other Provincial Offices, 23 local government units, 23 PNP stations of INPPO, two Ilocos Norte PPO Provincial Mobile Force Companies, eight Bureau of Fire Protection stations, 10 schools, five Business Establishments and eight other government agency offices.

Saavedra recognized the former INPPO provincial director, Police Colonel Julius Suriben who spearheaded the campaign as the "trailblazer" in the implementation of a drug-free workplace program in Region 1 under INPPO's IMPLAN “Pagwadan” — a program for the creation and sustainability of drug-free workplaces and homes in Ilocos