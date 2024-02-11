DSWD checks on Maco landslide operations

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Sunday headed to Davao de Oro to check on the condition of the survivors of the recent landslide incident that hit the town of Maco last 6 February 2024.

Gatchalian said that the visit was ordered by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“I was sent by the President to make sure that the evacuees are well-taken care of. Number two, we went to the hospital this morning to extend assistance to the victims who are hospitalized,” Gatchalian said.

He also lauded the disaster response efforts of the provincial government of Davao de Oro as well as the congressional offices for taking care of the evacuees.

“We can see that the provincial government is very active along with the province’s congressional offices in taking care of the evacuees,” Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief also condoled with the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the Maco landslide.

Reports from the provincial government of Davao de Oro said that the death toll has reached 35 while 77 people are still missing.

Gatchalian — together with Undersecretary for Disaster Response and Managemnt Group Diana Rose Cajipe, Field Office-11 regional director Vanessa Goc-ong and her field personnel — provided medical assistance to the survivors, including the family of a three-year-old girl who was miraculously extracted from the landslide site after being buried in mud for two days.

The DSWD chief later met with local officials to discuss other forms of interventions for the landslide-hit families in the four affected barangays in Maco.

There are currently 1,347 families or 5,431 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 12 evacuation centers in Davao de Oro. The DSWD Field Office-11 provided initial financial assistance of P10,000 each to the three survivors and their families under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation last 9 February.