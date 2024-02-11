LATEST

Daluyong launches exhibit featuring WPS

LOOK: Daluyong artist network launched an exhibit on 10 February 2024 at the Baraks in Diliman, Quezon City in time for the celebration of Chinese New Year called Enter the Dragon. The art protest/exhibit showcases a diverse array of artworks from vibrant paintings to thought-provoking sculptures crafted by talented members of the network. Each piece serves as a testament to the artists’ bold stance and commitment to raising awareness about the territorial dispute in the WPS. A portion of the proceeds from the art exhibit will be allocated to provide financial support to local fishermen who are on the front lines of the struggle.| Photos by Analy Labor.