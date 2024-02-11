DA wants farming good jobs option

The farm sector remained one of the biggest employers of Filipinos, accounting for one in every four jobs in December, and this is targeted to increase through the infusion of technology that will change the mindset of the youth on working on a farm, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The services sector remained the dominant sector in attracting the labor force.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that 24.4 percent of the 50.5 million Filipinos employed in December worked in the agriculture sector, which is equivalent to work for around 12.3 million Filipinos.

Services accounted for 57.3 percent of the jobs in December while industry had an 18.3 percent share.

Agriculture also generated 715,000 new jobs in December, the second most for the month when the country’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent, the lowest in 2023.

“We could do much more in generating jobs and helping more Filipinos in agriculture to have better lives,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

“The Department of Agriculture, or DA, is now completing a three-year strategy that will modernize agriculture, attract more investments, and produce more to ensure food security,” he added.

Farm output needs to grow

The government, according to the DA chief, is seeking to increase farm productivity to ensure stable supply at reasonable prices and, thus, reduce importation.

By improving returns from agriculture, the government hopes it could inspire a new generation of farmers to replace an already aging population. In the economic sector.

Laurel said the government aims to invest heavily in irrigation, machinery, post-harvest facilities and other farm inputs to boost production, lower cost, improve efficiency, and raise returns for farmers.

Initial investments have resulted in a record high harvest of 20.06 million metric tons of rice last year, helping reduce imports.