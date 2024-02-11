Basilan AFP, MILF execs meet for peace

ISABELA CITY — Military leaders in Basilan province extended a warm reception to Moro Islamic Liberation Front commanders at the 45th Infantry (Gallant) Battalion headquarters in Barangay Bohe Pahu, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan Province.

The visit, aimed at fostering “coordination and collaboration,” came as both sides await the demobilization and normalization of the MILF, said Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry, or Three Red Arrows, Brigade.

Luzon highlighted the ongoing efforts between the local government unit of Basilan, the military, and MILF leadership, as supported by the joint Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities and maneuver battalions of the 101st IB.

“Today marks a continuing commitment and sustainment of our shared paths to peace and understanding,” Luzon emphasized, stressing the importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation.

Senior analyst for the Philippines Georgi Englebrecht underscored the significance of the “normalization process” in transforming MILF camps into peaceful communities, cautioning that delays could jeopardize the fragile peace in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Among those present at the peace dialogue were key MILF figures such as Hadji Samad Ahaddin, Commander Huram Malangka, Commander Katmir Batahang, Ustadz Hakim Dugmo, Commander Immamul Mande and Commander Totong Ausal.

Local government representatives and military officials also participated in the event.