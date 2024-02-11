Absurd, shameful spats

Dear Editor,

I couldn’t agree more with Senator Nancy Binay when she said, “The behavior of some of our colleagues in Congress has fallen too far below the standard that the public expects from members of the legislature. The bullying, the absurd spats, the unnecessary remarks have brought shame on both houses of Congress.”

Parliamentary bullying is distasteful. Public officials should be running the country here, not acting like a bunch of schoolyard bullies during public hearing conduct and inter-chamber dealings.

The way some politicians go after each other is just embarrassing. They must remember that they’re supposed to set an example for the rest of us. How do we believe in our leaders when they can’t even have a civil debate without resorting to personal attacks?

And it’s not just about the politicians themselves. It’s the impact this kind of behavior has on the whole system. When our elected officials can’t treat each other respectfully, it undermines the credibility of the entire parliamentary process.

We need to hold our politicians to a higher standard. They’re there to represent us, to make decisions on our behalf. That’s a responsibility that deserves respect, not petty squabbling and name-calling.

We all want to see a parliament where ideas are debated on merits rather than on who can come up with the snappiest insult. Let’s raise the bar and demand better from our elected officials.

Absolutely, we do need more civility in political debates. The essence of democracy lies in rational discourse, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue. When political debates descend into personal attacks and disrespectful behavior, it not only undermines the integrity of the democratic process but also sets a negative example for the general public.

To foster a culture of civility in political debates, elected officials must lead by example. They must uphold respect, open-mindedness, and constructive engagement, regardless of ideological differences. Political leaders should actively discourage and denounce any form of bullying, intimidation, or disrespectful conduct within the parliamentary environment.

Politicians should be held accountable for their conduct during debates and discussions. Highlighting instances of incivility and promoting the need for respectful discourse can exert significant pressure on elected officials to maintain decorum and civility.

By the way, civility in political debates is not just the responsibility of politicians but of every citizen who values the democratic process.

Leonora Arom

leo.arom@gmail.com