3 Zambo ‘druggies’ nabbed

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations in Davao City and Lanao del Sur, authorities said over the weekend.

In Davao City, members of the Anti-terror Task Force Davao intercepted a luxury car at a checkpoint in Barangay Lasang on Saturday morning, leading to the arrest of Mahid Mamantar Salic, 31, and Yusoph Sulit, 42, both from Marawi City.

Officers seized 107 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P727,000 and a .45 caliber pistol from the suspects’ vehicle.

In Lanao del Sur, police conducted a buy-bust operation in Purok 6, Barangay East Kilikili, Wao, resulting in the arrest of an unidentified suspect. The individual was found in possession of 100 grams of suspected shabu worth approximately P680,000.

Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Director Colonel Robert S. Daculan commended the officers involved in the operations.

The seized drugs and the firearm will serve as evidence for charges against the suspects for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal possession of firearms.