Phl unfazed by China’s warning against increasing AFP presence in Batanes

China cannot forbid the Philippines from conducting legal activities within its territory, the Department of National Defense stressed on Saturday.

In a press conference last Thursday, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Philippines should understand “clearly, tread carefully that the Taiwan question is at the heart of China’s core interests and is a red line and bottom line that must not be crossed.”

“Don’t play with fire on this question to avoid being manipulated and eventually hurt,” he warned.

Wengbin’s statement came after Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to expand the number of facilities and increase the presence of troops in the province last Wednesday.

Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the DND is mandated to secure the sovereignty of the State and integrity of the national territory as enshrined in the Philippine Constitution.

As such, the DND he added, will implement the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept to address the country’s vulnerabilities and enhance capability to defend national interest through certain long-term plans.

These plans, according to Andolong, include upgrades in facilities and the deployment of more personnel.

“The Defense Department stresses that Batanes is Philippine territory and China has no business warning the Philippines about what it does within its territory,” the DND stated.

“China’s pronouncements and acts are the main reasons for its low credibility with the Filipino people,” it added.

The Philippines remained unfazed by China’s warning.

“China should refrain from engaging in provocative rhetoric and activities if it truly wants to earn the widespread trust and respect that it is trying so hard to gain but has, so far, been unable to,” the DND said.