PBBM optimistic about Year of the Dragon bringing prosperity to Phl

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday expressed optimism that the Year of the Dragon would lead the Philippines to greater heights.

In his message for the Chinese New Year, Marcos urged everyone to embrace the spirited heartbeat of the dragon’s realm, hoping that it would good fortune and prosperity to the country.

“The limitless horizon of this Year of the Dragon brings endless possibilities,” Marcos said.

“This occasion brims with infinite opportunities as we gather to pay homage to the heritage of the dragon, a timeless symbol of power, wisdom, and courage,” he added.

Marcos urged Filipinos on the country’s accomplishments last year and “cherish triumphs that elevated our spirits and nourished our souls.”

Marcos also hopes that the victories in 2023 will rekindle everyone’s enthusiasm for uplifting and steering the country to greater heights.

He called on the public to have a firm commitment and resolve to transform their dreams into reality.

“As the vibrant colors of lanterns illuminate the sky and the rhythmic beats of drums fill the air, a new chapter unfolds before us,” the President said.

“As one diverse yet united community, may we immerse ourselves in the richness of our cultural identity and lay the groundwork for a more peaceful, harmonious, and progressive Philippines,” he added.

This year’s Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, which is being celebrated by Chinese communities around the world, falls on 10 February and ushers in the Year of the Dragon—the Chinese zodiac signifies power, might, and imperial influence over everything.

Chinese New Year is popularly celebrated with traditional lion and dragon dances, fireworks, and decors for good luck.

Here in the Philippines, members of the Filipino-Chinese community celebrate the Chinese New Year in Binondo—the world’s oldest Chinatown acknowledged in 1954 as a permanent settlement of Chinese immigrants during the Spanish colonial period.