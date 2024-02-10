Mindanao secession will have 'social costs’ says NEDA official

An official from the National Economic and Development Authority on Saturday warned against the “social cost” attributed to the calls for Mindanao to separate from the Philippines.

Asked what could be the implications should Mindanao separate from the rest of the country, NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon cited the ill effects of the recommendation on the “people, society, or the environment.”

“I think more than the economic cost, it's actually the social cost,” she said in a news forum in Quezon City.

While the Philippines could always have trade relations with Mindanao, Edillion lamented the social cost would be significant if it became a separate territory.

“Well, in terms of economic arrangements [or] trade agreements, we can do trade with Mindanao but the cost of doing business will be higher,” she said.

“We also do not want a situation where, when we go to Mindanao, we need to secure a visa or passport,” she added.

Edillion said the calls for Mindanao secession also affect the country’s efforts to attract more investors.

“For those wanting to put up a business, whether foreigner or local, it’s always looking for the future so they would be on a ‘wait and see’,” she added.

Edillon also re-echoed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s recent remarks that floating the idea of separating Mindanao is “doomed to fail.”

“Just like what the President said, it’s doomed to fail. You need popular support. What is the economic rationale for this? It needs to be discussed thoroughly,” she said.

Edillon said Mindanao contributes at least 16 percent to the country’s gross domestic product.