Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Agusan del Sur

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted Agusan del Sur on Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 11:22 a.m. with the epicenter located at 08.67°N, 125.63°E - 002 km S 63° W within 2 kilometers from Esperanza town.

The focus or origin of the quake was traced 27 k.m. depth from the epicenter.

Intensity II was felt in Kidapawan, Cotabato.

Intensity I was felt in Arakan and Kabacan, also in Cotabato.

Phivolcs logged Instrumental Intensity IV n Cagayan de Oro City, while instrumental Intensity II was logged in Kidapawan, and Banisilan in Cotabato.

Phivolcs said it was expecting damages and aftershocks from the earthquake.