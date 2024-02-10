Lasting Central Luzon peace sought

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Friday called for the commitment of key stakeholders to foster peace and development in Central Luzon during the first quarterly meeting of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict III.

In his message, Gatchalian said that the agency and key stakeholders have a purpose of ending local communist armed conflict that has long hindered the nation’s progress.

As Cabinet officer for Regional Development and Security for Central Luzon, Gatchalian led the RTF-ELCAC quarterly meeting and expressed his gratitude to all key stakeholders for the shared commitment in fostering lasting peace, security and sustainable development in Central Luzon.

“Our presence here underscores our shared commitment to fostering lasting peace, security, and sustainable development in Central Luzon,” the DSWD chief said.

The RTF-ELCAC quarterly meeting served as a platform for the member-agencies to showcase the accomplishments of the regional task force in the past year, present the security situation report, and reflect on the possible ways forward for the implementation of various peace and development initiatives in Region 3.

Gatchalian also highlighted the need for aligning efforts with the national roadmap and adopting an organizational structure that remains adaptive and responsive.