Korean in telco fraud, drug traffic nabbed

Pasay policemen nabbed the sixth most wanted person listed in the city in a recent anti-criminality campaign.

The report showed the suspect was apprehended by personnel of Investigation and Detective Management Section and Warrant and Subpoena Section, identified as alias Ching, Chinese national, male, 25 years old, along Macapagal Avenue, Barangay 76, Zone 10, Pasay City, at 1:30 a.m. on 9 February.

The arrest was executed under a warrant of arrest issued by Hon. Jose Janello A. Covarrubias, Presiding Judge of the Municipal Trial Court, Branch 47, Pasay City, dated 13 October 2023. Alias Ching is facing three counts of Attempted Homicide under Criminal Case No. M-PSY-23-03046-CR, M-PSY-23-03047-CR, and M-PSY-23-03048-CR, each with a recommended bail of P72,000.

Ching is also charged with robbery by use of force upon things under Criminal Case No. R-PSY-23-01265-CR, with a recommended bail of P72,000, issued by Hon. Elenita C. Dimagula, Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 298, Pasay City, dated 6 July 2023.