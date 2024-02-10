DoH intensifies TB elimination efforts

The Department of Health on Friday announced that it has participated in the Stop Tuberculosis Partnership 37th Board Meeting in Brasilia, Brazil to boost TB elimination efforts in the country.

According to the DoH, the meeting served as venue for world leaders to share insights and best practices with the ultimate goal of eliminating TB such as the follow-up of the 2023 United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB in New York; development, production and roll-out of TB vaccines.

It included innovations for TB response; ensuring access to quality assured, affordable TB products; global fund investment in TB response and community-led TB monitoring.

“In the 2023 State of the Nation, our President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared tuberculosis as one of his priorities, underscoring the urgency of the problem and the important role of each stakeholder and partner in the fight against TB,” DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said during his speech in the first day of the session.

“The DoH is serious about its commitment to stop TB,” he added.