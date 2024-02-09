Putin: Russia can’t be defeated

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Vladimir Putin said in an interview released Thursday with controversial right-wing US talk show host Tucker Carlson that the West should understand it is “impossible” to defeat Russia in Ukraine.

Putin defended his decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022 during a two-hour interview with the former Fox News host — coming just ahead of the second anniversary of the special military operation, Moscow’s euphemism for the invasion. And he said the West now realizes that Russia will not be defeated, despite US, European and North Atlantic Treaty Organization help to Ukraine.

“Up until now, there has been the uproar and screaming about inflicting a strategic defeat to Russia on the battlefield. But now they are apparently coming to realize that it is difficult to achieve, if possible, at all. In my opinion, it is impossible by definition,” Putin told Carlson.

He also aimed a message at the US Congress, where Trump-dominated Republicans are increasingly reluctant to keep backing Ukraine with weapons and other military aid.

“I will tell you what we are saying on this matter and what we are conveying to the US leadership. If you really want to stop fighting, you need to stop supplying weapons,” he said.

When asked if Moscow would consider invading other countries in the region — NATO members Poland and Latvia — or generally across the European continent, Putin said that was “out of the question.”

“We have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don’t have any interest. It’s just threat mongering,” Putin said.

A war with Poland, he said, would happen “only in one case: if Poland attacks Russia.”

Putin also said a deal “can be reached” on imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

“There are certain terms being discussed via special services channels,” he said, while insisting that the reporter is a spy — something the Journal and US government vehemently deny.