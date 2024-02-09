Phl brandishes strides during WHO global meet

The Philippines is making a significant stride toward reducing smoking-related harm, with the help of a law regulating vapes and other novel tobacco products, the country’s head of delegation said during the World Health Organization’s global tobacco control conference.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara, head of the Philippine delegation at the 10th Conference of the Parties, or COP 10, of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, or FCTC, said the Vape Law passed by Congress in 2022 is a significant step towards minimizing smoking-related harm.

The Philippines is among the 183 nations participating in COP 10 this week to deliberate on tobacco control measures and the future trajectory of the WHO FCTC. Globally, smoking claims the lives of 8.7 million people annually.

In 2022, the Philippines enacted the “Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act,” aligning with its commitment to oversee new tobacco products and mitigate harm.

“This landmark legislation, which aims to reduce the harm caused by smoking, establishes a comprehensive and differentiated regulatory framework for the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use, and communication of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, along with other novel tobacco products,” Guevara said in his presentation.

The law safeguards minors by restricting the sale, including online trade, distribution, and marketing of VNNPs or NTPs, and prohibits tobacco product-related activities within 100 meters of schools, playgrounds, and facilities frequented by minors, he said.

Other measures in place

Guevara said this is in addition to the various legislative measures already in place in the Philippines such as the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003, the Graphic Health Warning Law, and Excise Tax Laws on novel tobacco products.

He underscored the significance of customized approaches to FCTC implementation, recognizing the diverse circumstances and priorities across nations.

Highlighting the Philippines’ strides in FCTC implementation, he pointed to the national tobacco survey, revealing a decrease in tobacco usage from 23.8 percent in 2015 to 19.5 percent in 2021.