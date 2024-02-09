Pakistan holds election

ISLAMABAD (AFP) — Millions of Pakistanis began voting Thursday in an election marred by allegations of poll rigging, with the country’s most popular politician in jail and a military-favored candidate tipped to win.

Authorities said they were suspending mobile telephone services across the country during voting “to maintain law and order” following a bloody election campaign — including two blasts on Wednesday that killed 28 people.

Pollsters have predicted a low turnout from the country’s 128 million eligible voters following a lackluster election campaign overshadowed by the jailing of former prime minister Imran Khan, and the hobbling of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party by the military-led establishment.