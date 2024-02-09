PAGSS receives award for exceptional service

Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions Inc. (PAGSS) said on Friday that it received an award from Jiangsu Jingdong Cargo Airlines, a subsidiary of JDL Express base in China, for its smooth launch and outstanding customer service.

Jiangsu Jingdong Cargo Airlines is PAGSS's cargo and ground handling partner.

According to PAGSS, Jiangsu runs a freighter service from Shenzen to Manila every two weeks, and Manila was selected as JG's first foreign business outside of China.

Janette Cordero, the CEO and president, and Angelo Dyoco, the SAVP for contracts and marketing, accepted the award on behalf of PAGSS.