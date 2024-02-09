MMDA water purification teams deployed

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Thursday announced that water purification teams from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority — on instructions of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — will be deployed in the flood and landslide-hit areas in Davao and Caraga.

This comes after the President led a situation briefing at the Presidential Guest House in Davao City where the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that some 1.12 million people were affected by massive flooding and landslides caused by the trough of a low-pressure area in Davao and Caraga.

The NDRRMC was also verifying reports that the number of fatalities has increased to 18, with 11 injured and three missing.

During the meeting, Abalos stressed the importance of access to clean water during emergencies and suggested to Marcos to dispatch the MMDA purification teams in affected areas.