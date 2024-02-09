Manhunt nets 3 wanted suspects

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District netted three Most Wanted Persons in an intensified manhunt operation this week.

First to fall were Leonardo Manao dela Cruz, 30 years old and Rosalyn Garcia Demillo, 34 years old, both residents of Barangay Baesa, Quezon City.

They were arrested last Wednesday, 7 February along Dominga Village, Barangay Baesa, Quezon City, and along Roosevelt Avenue, Barangay San Antonio, Quezon City, respectively.

The suspects have a pending warrant of arrest for Robbery issued by Hon. Zita Marie Magunday Atienza Fajardo, the Presiding Judge of Branch 224, Regional Trial Court, Quezon City.

P/Lt. Col. Morgan Aguilar commander of the Talipapa Police Station (PS 3) said the two suspects were their No. 8 and No. 9 Most Wanted.

On the other hand, the No. 5 Most Wanted Person of Anonas Police Station (PS 9) identified as Kevin Flor, 29 year old and a resident of Barangay Pansol, Quezon City was also arrested at 4:30 p.m. of 7 February 2024 at Sitio 5, Barangay Bagong Bayan, Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

PS 9 commander P/Lt.Col. Ferdinand Casiano Flor said Flor has a pending warrant of arrest for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 issued by Hon. Felino Zabala Elefante, the Presiding Judge of Branch 103, RTC, Quezon City.

P/Brig. Gen. Red Maranan said the respective courts of origin of the Warrants will be notified regarding the arrest of the accused.

The arrest, he added, is part of the QCPD’s desire to sustain its relentless campaign against wanted persons.