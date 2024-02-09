Households paying more for power

Customers of the Manila Electric Co., or Meralco, need to pay for an additional 57 centavos for every kilowatt-hour, or kwh, of their electricity consumption this February.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Meralco Vice President and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga announced that the overall rate for a typical household now stands at P11.92 per kWh from P11.34 per kWh in January.

For residential users consuming 200 kWh, the adjustment translates to an increase of around P115 in their total electricity bill.

Higher gencharge as main driver

Based on the Meralco report, the overall rate increase was prompted by higher generation charge, which went up by 46 centavos to P7.10 per kWh from P6.65 per kWh last month, as power from Independent Power Producers, or IPPs, and Power Supply Agreements, or PSAs, both increased.

IPPs and PSAs accounted for 32.8 percent and 46.8 percent, respectively, of Meralco’s total energy requirement in the last supply month.

Meanwhile, Meralco data showed that transmission and other charges registered a net increase of 12 centavos per kWh.

FIT-All charges

This already reflected the collection resumption of the 4 centavos per kWh Feed-In Tariff Allowance, or FIT-All starting this billing month as ordered by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Pass-through charges for generation and transmission are paid by Meralco to the power suppliers and the grid operator, respectively.

On the other hand, taxes, universal charges, and FIT-All are all remitted to the government.

Notably, Meralco’s distribution charge has not moved since the 4 centavos per kWh reduction for a typical residential customer in August 2022.