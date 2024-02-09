Drone strike kills commander behind attack on U.S. troops

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AFP) — An American air strike in Iraq on Wednesday killed a senior commander from a pro-Iran armed group who was involved in attacks on Washington’s troops in the region, the United States military said.

The strike killed “a Kataeb Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region,” according to the US Central Command, which said there are “no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time.”

A member of Kataeb Hezbollah — which announced it was suspending violence against US forces after the deadly Jordan attack — confirmed a commander who was responsible for the “military file” in Syria had been killed, identifying him as Abu Baqr al-Saadi.

The Hashed al-Shaabi, a coalition of mainly pro-Iran paramilitaries now integrated into Iraq’s regular security forces, also confirmed Saadi’s death in a statement.

An interior ministry official said a total of three people

— two Kataeb Hezbollah leaders and their driver — died in the strike, which was carried out by a drone in the east Baghdad neighborhood of Machtal.

An Agence France-Presse photographer said security forces deployed in the neighborhood, barring access to it after the attack.

Later in the evening, the remains of a car were removed from the area.

Reacting to the commander’s death, Iraq’s pro-Iran Al-Nujaba movement in a statement promised a “targeted retaliation,” assuring that “these crimes will not go unpunished.”