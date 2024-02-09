BuCor transfers 200 PDLs to Leyte

As part of the aggressive decongestion program of the Bureau of Corrections, 200 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been transferred from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City to Leyte Regional Prison (LRP) in Abuyog, Leyte.

The PDLs left Manila on Tuesday night and arrived at Leyte Thursday night. They were escorted by corrections officers augmented by SWAT team and escort personnel from different NBP offices.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said that the transferred PDLs will beef up the manpower needs of LRP to expand its Green Revolution program.

The BuCor, according to Catapang, is supporting the food security program of the government by empowering its PDLs to give back to the community by planting rice and vegetables.

Anchored under the “Bagong Bucor sa Bagong Pilipinas”, the agency is presently undertaking projects in collaboration with other government agencies like the Department of Agriculture and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority to put into good use the idle lands of BuCor and allowing its PDLs as institutional workers in agricultural business ventures.

The said program which was part and parcel of the marching orders of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is going full swing eying to give fresh opportunities to the inmates while they are serving their sentence all the way to being freed.

“We have laid down the foundation for the modernization of BuCor and we will see to it that this endeavor will result for the betterment of PDLs and the BuCor as a whole to be relevant, sustainable and respected,” Catapang said.