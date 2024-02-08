Dear Editor,

I share the sentiments of fisherfolk’s dismay regarding the government’s seeming indifference to the issue of Vietnamese poachers pillaging our waters. It’s like we’re watching a slow-motion train wreck, and it’s time for a script change.

I cannot blame members of Pangisda Pilipinas, an alliance representing small-scale fishermen, who gathered outside the Department of Environment and Natural Resources building in Quezon City yesterday to express their frustration over the government’s perceived neglect in protecting them from Vietnamese fishermen who engage in poaching activities within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

The use of dynamite by Vietnamese fishermen has resulted in the destruction of underwater marine ecosystems and the displacement of Filipino fishermen from their traditional fishing grounds.

The concerns raised by the fisherfolk underscore the urgency of addressing the persistent issue of poaching within the Philippines’ waters. The impact of these illegal activities on marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of local fishermen cannot be understated, and the government must take concrete steps to address this pressing issue.

Imagine our marine ecosystem as a magnificent garden, teeming with life and vibrant colors. These poachers are unwelcome pests, trampling through the park, plucking its blossoms, and leaving destruction in their wake. It’s a sight that’s hard to bear and even harder to stomach the lack of decisive action to protect our natural heritage.

We need the government to be the vigilant guardian of our marine resources, the steadfast lighthouse guiding us through troubled waters. It’s time to shine a bright light on the issue and send a clear message that such destructive behavior will not be tolerated.

We can’t afford to let this problem continue to fester like an unheeded warning. We need a proactive and coordinated effort to stem the tide of poaching and protect the delicate balance of our coastal ecosystem.

Let’s come together as a community, and it’s time to paint a new picture — one of collaboration, stewardship, and a vibrant, thriving marine environment.

Our leaders should be the directors, guiding us toward a resolution that safeguards our marine resources for generations to come.

Melissa Resureccion

mere@gmail.com