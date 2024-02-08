Rody Duterte on Mindanao secession: We’re doing it the 'legal' way

Former President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday clarified his proposal to separate Mindanao “is a legal process that could be brought before the United Nations, citing the secession of Timor-Leste and Kosovo in Serbia.

“Doon ako nakatutok. Hindi ako natutok sa away (That’s my priority. I’m not focusing on quarrel),” Duterte said in an interview with Lawyer Salvador Panelo over the DZRJ.

Duterte slammed what he called “mediocre reactions” from the authorities and other cabinet secretaries when he raised a recommendation to secede from Mindanao from the Philippines.

“They thought that if you want to secede, it’s going to be a war. No. We are doing it in a legal way,” he said.

The former President debunks some reactions that the proposal is against the Constitution.

“It’s not against the Constitution. It is outside the Constitution. Because if you secede, it is based on the right of freewill of determination of the people,” he noted.

Duterte said there’s no absolute theory of law when separating a place from its entire nation.

“The law must always be viable. When it’s not already good for a country to stay or to be connected with another country—they can always ask if they are allowed to secede but it would be under the auspices of the United Nations,” he said.

Panelo backed Duterte’s explanation, noting that it is one of the principles of self-determination “that can’t get be rid from the people.”

Duterte cited there’s a need for the people to understand the fundamentals of self-determination, before commenting on the issue of Mindanao secession.

“That’s what they don’t understand. They should not forget that there’s such a thing as secession for peaceful means that it bid you can secede in the country based solely on the right to free will to self-determination of the people,” he said. “Pagasabi na pag lumabas sa bunganga ko secede, akala nila away na.”

Duterte said his proposal just came out of mere frustration from current happenings in the country, including the political bickering over the issue of charter change.

“Let me be clear to everybody, I am not for the ouster of Marcos. Marcos was elected for a specific period of the room here in the Philippines,” he said.

He said, however, that there’s a need to recognize the free will of the people.