QC promotes Banawe as tourism hub during 3-day Chinese New Year celebration

Banawe Street in Quezon City is known haven for car accessories and ethnic Chinese cuisines driving the local government to push its efforts to promote the area as a tourism destination, especially in time of Chinese New Year.

And for this year the Quezon City government has lined up a three-day activity in celebration from 9 to 11 February.

“These festivities signify our commitment to promoting Banawe as a place to enjoy our unique Filipino-Chinese heritage through a variety of cultural attractions. Local and foreign tourists can take part in many delightful activities during the three day celebration,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

"Magkakaroon din ng pagkakataon ang ating mga kababayan na mapalago ang kanilang kaalaman ukol sa mayamang kultura ng mga kapatid nating Chinese,” she added.

Through City Ordinance No. 2453-2015, Banawe Street and its environs has been declared as the city’s very own Chinatown district, which is the largest in the world with an area of 5,919 square kilometers.

Today (9 February), a QC Chinatown Heritage Tour for the press and social media influencers will be led by noted Chinese tour guide Stanley Chi. The tour will explore landmarks in the area such as Sheng Lian Temple, the Buddhist Humanitarian Organization headquarters of the Tzu Chi Foundation, the Filipino-Chinese Friendship arcs called "Paifangs" , and the Wow Toy Museum, among others.

The tour will also include a food crawl to some of the hidden culinary gems of the QC Chinatown District.

Also lined up is the QC Chinatown Food, Arts and Crafts fair featuring different booths selling Chinese delicacies, lucky charms and unique artisanal products. Lirah Bermudez will also enthrall visitors with a dazzling acoustic performance.

A Lion and Dragon Dance through the different establishments in the area will kick off the second day, to be followed by the Chinatown Float Parade, Chinese Calligraphy and Painting Demonstration and the program proper at 4 p.m.

Belmonte will deliver the welcome remarks while inspirational messages will be provided by Joaquin Co (President of the QC Association of Filipino-Chinese Businessmen, Inc.), Charles Chen (Chairman of the QC Chinatown Development Foundation, Inc.) and Dr. Cecilio K. Pedro (President, Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc.)

Musical performances by Jake Cuenca and Autotelic, together with song and dance numbers by the Philippine Cultural College and the Philippine Institute of Quezon City, will provide entertainment for visitors and residents. The acclaimed QC Symphonic Band will also be part of the program.

Vice Mayor Gian Carlo Sotto will deliver the closing remarks while a grand fireworks display will cap the event.

On Sunday 11 February, the celebration will culminate with the first ever Chinatown Heritage Bike Tour, while visitors can still enjoy the food, arts and crafts fair.

First District Congressman Arjo Atayde on the other hand said he wanted that the street names in Banawe will be written in Chinese character or alphabet so that Chinese tourists can easily read them while navigating the area of Banawe.