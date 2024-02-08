MMDA contingent arrives in Davao

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority 30-man contingent has arrived in Davao City to provide assistance to communities affected by massive flooding and landslides in Davao Region.

The contingent was deployed through the initiative of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. when he mentioned during the situation briefing held in Davao City yesterday that MMDA have portable water purifiers which can be used in numerous locations in need of clean water.

Secretary Abalos said “The MMDA has portable water purifiers that are solar-powered, we will coordinate with MMDA to send their contingency and equipment to assist. ”

According to MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, the humanitarian team is composed of thirty personnel from the Public Safety Division, Road Emergency Group, and Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office, and are tasked to provide water filtration and extend basic emergency response to the flood and landslide victims.

“Earlier today, the MMDA team has arrived in the Davao region and rest assured that they will provide potable drinking water and other humanitarian assistance that the victims might need,” said Artes.

The team brought with them 60 units of solar-powered water purifiers with each unit having the capacity of filtering 180 gallons of water per hour.

The deployment of the team is in response to the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. yesterday to provide assistance to residents, including delivery of clean drinking water to most affected areas.

The team has already coordinated with the Civil Defense Davao Region and are deployed at the following areas:

Barangays Liboganon, Pagsabangan, Busaon in Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Barangay Caningag, Sitio Logdeck from Caraga, all barangays in Tarragona, Barangay Zarragosa, Barangay Taocanga, Barangay Calapagan, Barangay Don Mariano, Barangay Marcos, Barangay Ilangay, Barangay Lantawan in Manay, Davao Oriental; Barangay Napnapan in Pantukan, Davao de Oro.

The team will stay in the province for a period of 10 days.

Continuous rain has hit the province for weeks causing damage to properties and infrastructure.